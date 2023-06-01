From Paul Orude, Bauchi

There is excitement and joy among residents of Kari Kachaf and Garin Makua communities in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State as Nigerian ambassador and Diplomat, Yusuf Miatama Tuggar donated water boreholes.

Kari Kachaf and Garin Makau communities, with total populations of 1750 adults and 2850 children and 1600 adults and 2780 children respectively, had suffered from lack of potable water for decades.

A resident of Kari Kachaf, Yau Mohammed, said before the coming of the borehole, they had suffered for many years and had to go to other communities in search of water.

“We used to trek up to 10 kilometres to search for water from Karin Kachal,” he said.

“The wells in our communities are too deep and many of us go through great difficulties to fetch water from them.

“We really suffered for years because we spent almost the entire day in search of water”

Halima Adamu, a housewife recounted that she and her children wasted valuable time searching for water for their domestic needs.

Adamu said her children often skipped school because they had to go look for water saying it was a huge challenge that affected the hygiene and sanitation needs of the family.

She was elated that the coming of the borehole would ease their sufferings.

Bulama Abdullahi, the head of the Karin Kachal community expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tuggar for the gesture saying that has solved a major problem in the community.

Tuggar, who is the current Nigerian ambassador to Germany, also donated food items to women and children in the two communities to cushion the effects of poverty on residents.

Speaking shortly after he commissioned the boreholes and donated the foot items on Thursday, Tuggar explained that the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of the beneficiary communities.

He lamented that several communities in the country lacked access to drinking water.

The ambassador who was a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 representing Gamawa, argued that the lack of autonomy of the Local Government as a Third Tier of government has compounded the problems of many rural communities.

Tuggar, who has twice run for Governor of Bauchi State, observed that council chairmen and local government administrators were no longer answerable to the people of the grassroots but to governors who appoint them

The local Government administrators can do whatever they wish and not the wish of the people of the grassroots

“The administrators cannot challenge the governor of the state nor present and address the challenges affecting communities in order to address them

