John Adams, Minna

Former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an excellent leader and a role model whose personal qualities are worthy of emulation by young and aspiring politicians in the country.

This was contained in a congratulatory letter by the former Head of State to the President ahead of his 76th birthday.

President Buhari will turn 76 on Monday, December 17.

General Babangida, in his message, said:

“As we get over our mid-seventies, we can say with all sense of modesty that we should celebrate every birthday anniversary with prayers in order for us to thank Allah for all the blessings and the bounties He showered upon us.

“It is only fair that we pause and reflect in our own different ways on all the life’s challenges we face day by day and the positive strides we have been blessed to attain.”

He added that “a typical day in the life of a Nigerian President requires faith, poise, patience, tenacity, experience, strategic thinking and quality character for one to get through it.”

General Babangida stated that Mr Buhari has been “an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and even to the not too young, because of the way and manner you have managed to sustain the survival of our country as an indivisible one nation albeit in the face of many daunting diversions.”

The former leader was positive about the Buhari administration, citing and commending the president’s signature anti-corruption campaign.

“You achieved great success in the fight against corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in addition to getting our country out of economic recession.

“It is heartwarming that at 76, in spite of the numerous onerous challenges of leadership, you have managed to remain focused and have shown tremendous energy and vibrancy in running the affairs of state with your acknowledged patriotism and commitment to serve our nation diligently with honesty and sincerity of purpose.”

“I wish to congratulate you for all the achievements you have recorded in your lifetime and particularly for your humility, deep sense of honesty and faith you have shown in the various aspects of governance, politics and democracy as our President.”

“I join the first lady, Aisha and all your children and grandchildren in wishing you many happy returns of your birthday. Aisha’s loyalty and support, as the home front commander, is invigorating since by our age we require much comfort, care and affection at home. Welcome to our club of the over 75,” the message concluded.