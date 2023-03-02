From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Vice Chancellor of Novena University, Professor Chris Aniche Okorafor, has died in his sleep, in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, at the age of 84.

According to a statement by Chris Aniche Okorafor (Jnr.), the late Professor of Accounting, died February 10, after a long battle with dementia.

He was an alumnus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, class of 1966 with a Second Class Upper Division. He earned the Canadian Scholarship for postgraduate studies to the University of Alberta.

He was a senior lecturer, Accountancy in the University of Nigeria and assisted in the establishment of the department of postgraduate courses. Professor Okorafor is one of the first 5 Nigerian Professors in Accounting.

Professor Okorafor was also a former Director, Development Finance and Investment Company Limited (DFIC), Owerri, where he created the now popular Imo State Transport and the Imo State Building and Investment Company.

He was Former Vice Chancellor of Novena University Ogume, Delta State.

The late Professor Okorafor has authored numerous academic publications and several other traditional and historic titles relating to his home town Arochukwu.

Mazi Prof. Okorafor was an Okpankpo Aro (Eze Aro privy council) he was also a past President General of Amuvi Welfare Union and Ochiudo title holder.

The statement read in part, “Funeral Rites of late Mazi Prof. Aniche Okorafor as made available to the press by his family in a press release signed by Nwa Mazi Chris Aniche Okorafor (Jnr.) are as follows:

“Burial Arrangements: Friday, 17/3/2023, 5pm Wake keep in his residence in Abuja, House B99, Road C

Saraha Home Security Estate

Kafe District, Gwarinpa, Abuja

“Sunday, 9th April 2023 – Funeral Party leaves Nkwunabu for flag stops at Ujari Arochukwu, Visit to Eze Aro’s Palace, Reception at Ogo Amuvi, brief stop at his father’s house, Amuvi Arochukwu.

“Other activities marked for the 9th of Apriil are Flag Stop at his sisters house, Reception at his home, Amuvi, Arochukwu and a 9pm an all night – Social Wake.

“A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, 10th of April, 2023 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Amuvi, Arochukwu followed by entertainment of guests in his Compound and visitations by in-laws.

“He is survived by: Dr Barr. Carol Dike Okorafor wife, Aniche Chris Okorafor Jr & Achinivu Albert Okorafor sons Ejituru Regina Okorafor, Daughter Grandchildren, Brothers, Sisters, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and a host of other relatives.”