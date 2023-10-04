From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government Girls College Abuloma Old Girls Association is set to celebrate its past and present teachers on World Teachers’ Day, on Thursday.

The event is dedicated to expressing gratitude and appreciation to the remarkable teachers who have played an instrumental role in shaping the lives of countless students.

A statement from the National Publicity Secretary/Public Relations Officer, FGGC Abuloma Old Girls Association, Chioma Aninwe, said the event, which is slated to be held within the school premises, with an array of dignitaries attending, aims to create a platform for current teachers to be inspired by former teachers of the institution.

Speaking about the event, the National President of the Association, Itoro Clement-Isong, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying that it became pertinent to put together the event considering the huge impact the teachers make in the lives of young minds during their formative years.

She said: “As we commemorate World Teachers’ Day, we reflect on the profound impact that teachers have on the lives of individuals and society at large. The teachers of Federal Government Girls College Abuloma have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, fostering an environment of learning, growth, and empowerment.

“The celebration will feature various activities such as the commissioning of the six-room toilet facility for teachers, heartfelt testimonials from alumnae highlighting the significant contributions of their beloved teachers and lucky dips. Additionally, there will be a special awards ceremony to recognize outstanding educators who have gone above and beyond in their dedication to education.”

While speaking on the award of recognition, Itoro reiterated: “Our teachers have been the guiding lights in our educational journey. Some of our members have made remarkable strides in the education sector and this is our opportunity for us to honour their tireless efforts in shaping the future of countless young minds.”

The association, however, invites members of the community, former students, and well-wishers to join in this joyous occasion and contribute to the collective expression of gratitude towards the exceptional teachers.