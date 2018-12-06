Billy Graham Abel, Yola

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has disassociated himself from a confessional statement of one Amina Mohammed, attempting to link him to her alleged crime investigation.

Babachir called on the public to disregard the report as ‘false and misleading’ and that he has briefed his lawyers and that an appropriate legal action would be instituted by his lawyers.

Babachir made the remarks in a press statement he made available to newsmen, on Thursday.

According to the statement, “My attention was drawn to a confessional statement by a woman who goes by the name Amina Mohammed and several others, who was recently paraded by DSS operative on her alleged scams.

“In the said confessional statement which went viral, as sighted on the mass media and most social media platforms, the said suspect made desperate moves to link me to the ongoing investigation about her alleged crimes.

READ ALSO: Technology, disruptive phenomenon in global advertising – LAIF boss

“I wish therefore to state unequivocally clear here that I do not know the said Amina Mohammed or any of her accomplices much less involved in the activities she is being accused of.

“I do not know the Mrs. Buhari’s sister named Maryatu she mentioned or any one called Chicason whom she also mentioned.

“I am therefore at a total loss as to her motive or those of her sponsors for linking my name with her alleged criminal activities.

“I am not in the property business and does not therefore know anything about the sales of government properties.

“Therefore, I have briefed my lawyers on the matter, and in due course an appropriate legal action will be instituted against her.

“In the mean time, I urge the general public to discountenance her claims. Thank you and God bless. “