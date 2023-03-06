From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former deputy minority leader in the House of Representatives and Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, has thanked God and the good people of Edo State for voting for the party in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He also applauded his LP’s leaders, youths, market women, farmers, teachers, civil society organisations, the physically challenged and other stakeholders for their love and support for the party.

In a statement in Benin, the former lawmaker said he was particularly delighted that Edo State people ensured their commitment and loyalty to the ideals of the LP did not end in vain, adding that the huge victory recorded has made LP the most viable political party in Edo State and, indeed, Nigeria.

On the presidential election in which Peter Obi was placed third, Arigbe-Osula noted that the development was only a temporary setback because, according to him, everything lawful would be done to regain their mandate.

He observed the discrepancies in the election were too vast and glaring and, therefore, maintained that soon, the “so-called All Progressives Congress (APC) victory will collapse like a pack of cards.”

He admonished Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo State not to lose hope in the present circumstance, because “in a short while, light will triumph over darkness and the people’s resilience will surely gain traction, with a view to putting Nigeria back on the path of true greatness.”

Arigbe-Osula also implored the people of Edo State to come out in their large numbers to vote for LP candidate in the state Assembly election scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

He advised the electorate to look beyond the charade of the presidential election but to vote massively for LP to put the party firmly in charge of Edo State House of Assembly and lay a solid foundation for party total takeover of the state from the collective 24 years of APC and PDP misrule.

“Please, let’s do it again Edo State,” he said.