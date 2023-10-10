From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was among the dignitaries who witnessed the formal launch of the first batch of the Katsina Security Watch Corps at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium on Tuesday.

The Emirs of Katsina and Daura were also present, along with the embattled governors of banditry-ravaged states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Yobe while governors of Kaduna and Jigawa states sent representations.

Katsina is one of the epicentres of terrorism in the North-West where bandits hold sway in 22 out of the 34 Local Government Areas, according to Governor Umaru Dikko Radda, noting that these areas face “severe security challenges.”

Personnel of the Katsina Security Watch Corps are expected to complement the efforts of the regular security services, especially in local communities.

Reports indicate that the Katsina State government expended a whopping sum of N7.8 billion on security within the first 100 days of administration which d started on May 29.

And, last week, the Governor approved an additional pre-launch funding of N560 million for the Security Watch Corps, for the purchase of certain security gadgets and gears.

Eight of the Local Government Areas are officially tagged ‘frontline,’ being the hardest hit with various terrorist groups embarking on murderous campaigns in the communities virtually on a daily basis.

The Local Government Areas are Batsari, Kankara, Faskari, Dandume, Jibiya, Safana, Dan-Musa and Funtua.

“During the course of my campaign, I was able to transverse across the 361 wards in Katsina state and witnessed the devastating effects of insecurity on our communities,” Radda said at the launch.

According to him, “People have been denigrated to poor living conditions, immense psychological trauma and a complete demolition of socio-economic development.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone not just for our graduating officers but also for the entire Katsina State and, by extension, Nigeria.

“This occasion serves as an emblem of our commitment to security, peace, and community-centred advancement.”

“I would like to invite the governors present here today and all those in our region to embrace this community-driven approach to tackling insecurity. “We must cooperate by sharing information, ideas, and resources to stamp out banditry and all forms of insecurity in the region.”