From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former National Treasurer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Buhari Bala, has affirmed his willingness to support the Kebbi State governor, Dr Nasir Idris, towards the attainment of good governance and the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the populace.

Bala who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, made it clear that Dr. Nasir Idris deserved commendation within the one month he assumed office.

He explained that in view of the significant landmarks so far recorded in his administration in steering the affairs of the state, he would support the administration.

Bala, who preferred to be identified as an elder statesman advised the people of the state, especially the political class to imbibe the collective leadership ideal of Gov. Nasir Idris aimed at fast-tracking the development of the state.

The former minister also expressed delight about the job opportunities provided to youth by the incumbent administration through the evacuation of refuse from drainages in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “My only appeal to the state government is to use modern methods in the construction of drainages. You can see that open drainage, as what is obtained now, had been phased out because people have turned them into toilets and refuse to dump sites”.

Bala described Governor Idris as a most humble and honourable personality who has huge respect for all classes of people and stressed he always listens to people and never underrated anybody.

“I have confidence in the ability, commitment and sincerity of Dr Nasir Idris to perform creditably and efficiently for the overall socio-economic prosperity and progress of Kebbi State. He has started very well and with all our support, the governor will excel.”