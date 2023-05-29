Says I will not your trust for granted

I am proud to witness new Governor swearing in — Bagudu

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The former President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and ex National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr Nasir Idris, have been sworn in as the 5th Civilian Governor of Kebbi State.

Idris was sworn in by the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Abubakar Umar, alongside his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar at the Halidu Abdu Stadium Birnin Kebbi.

Addressing the people of the state, Governor Idris, who acknowledged the sacrifices of past governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,Alhaji Saaidu Nasamu Dakingari, Abubakar Malami, party leaders and the people of the state, said he would not take their trust for granted.

“I want to assure the people of Kebbi State that my administration shall rule by fear of God,govern by the interest of the public not by the personal interest. We shall work for the people without discrimination among them,” he said.

Governor Idris also assured the people of the state that under his watch,civil servants, workers would not suffer, stressed that, he would construction roads linking urban and rural areas, reposition education, taking care welfare of the teachers, building farmers to be best food producers in Nigeria and for importation.

While speaking on the insecurity in parts of Kebbi South, Idris promised that the issue will addressed added that the immediate past Governor, Senator Bagudu had done alot to end the insecurity.

He added that his administration would appointed competent people into his cabinet to help his administration to serve the people of the state and asked the people of the state to join his administration in building new state of their dream.

In his few remark, outgoing governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, expressed his delight for witnessed the swearing in ceremony of the new governor, Dr Nasir Idris.

Bagudu recalled that about eight years ago,he and his Deputy,Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai took oath office and they are happy that another credible Governor and his deputy are taken over from them.

While appreciating all the teams, advisers, security agencies that worked with him to succeed,Bagudu urged the people of the state and security agencies to cooperate with the new administration to succeed.

He added that all the necessary documents that would propel the new Governor, Dr Nasir Idris to succeed has been handed over to him.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Governor of Dosso,Niger Republic, representatives from Benin Republic , National President of NLC, Joe Ajearo, former NLC President Ayuba Wanna, National President of NUT, among others dignitaries were at the inauguration ceremony.