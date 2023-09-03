From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Moshood Ajao has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to steer clear of the internal wranglings of NURTW.

Alhaji Ajao who was worried by the listing of the alleged “siege” of the national headquarters of NURTW at Garki 2, Abuja as one of the six conditions of the NLC before the federal government, called for peace within the rank of the union.

The Former Deputy General Secretary in a statement said the presence of the Police at the NURTW headquarters was at the instance of the present executive of the union.

Alhaji Ajao maintained that the tenure of Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the National President of NURTW ended on the 28th of August, 2023 and wondered why the NLC is protesting the presence of the Police who were invited by the incumbent President, Alhaji Tajudeen Badiru Agbede to maintain law and order.

Alhaji Ajao who had worked at different levels as a career officer for 35 years before he retired as Deputy General Secretary of the union said the development at the national level of NURTW is in accordance with the constitution of the union.

He said the former President, Alhaji Baruwa and the incumbent, Alhaji Agbede are products of the south west and the zone is behind the incumbent President, Alhaji Agbede.

The former Deputy General Secretary said the ended tenure of Alhaji Baruwa as President brought unprecedented setback to NURTW in the south west, maintaining that his alleged high-handedess made five of the six states in the zone to suspend the activities of NURTW, leaving only Ekiti state.

Ajao appealed to the NLC to delist the presence of police at NURTW headquarters as one of labour demands over subsidy removal from the federal government.