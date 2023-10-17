From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A retired commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Desmond Agu, has condemned an alleged plan by the Federal Government to appoint someone outside the Corps as the Commandant-General.

Agu, who until his retirement was a commandant in six states, urged the government to rescind the idea and allow the NSCDC’s internal mechanism and ranking to decide its leadership.

He argued that bringing an outsider as a CG would cause rancour, division and internal rivalry capable of derailing the focus and determination of the Corps to achieve its mandate.

Agu insisted that the move would demotivate the officers, who had put in many years of dedicated service with the hope of becoming the CG of the Corps.

He said: “The alleged move by the Federal Government to appoint an outsider as the Commandant-General of NSCDC will be counterproductive. It will surely create bad blood and rubbish all the achievements and progress of the Corps.

“The move if allowed to sail through will demotivate all officers of the NSCDC and set off prolonged internal rivalries, demotivation and dissatisfaction among the personnel of the Corps. All officers, who have worked hard to make a career out of the NSCDC will be disappointed and this will affect the realization of the Corps’ mandate.

“I will advise the Federal Government to shelve such idea because those muting it do not mean well for NSCDC and the security of the country. Let NSCDC be allowed to decide its leadership through its established internal mechanism and ranking. Such will promote healthy competition and good behaviour.”

Agu argued that some other paramilitary agencies had always maintained internal succession plan and wondered why the NSCDC would be different.

He commended the incumbent CG of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, for his visionary and result-oriented leadership of the Corps, adding that someone, who had understudied him and understood the workings of the Corps should be allowed to take over from him after his retirement.

