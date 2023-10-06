From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The immediate past president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata, yesterday, formally announced his intention to contest for the governorship of Edo State on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

Speaking at the party secretariat in Benin City, shortly after informing the state leadership of his ambition, Akpata said he decided to aspire for the number one seat of the state on the platform of the party because it is the only one that is people-oriented, adding that his interest is for the people of the state hence LP.

“My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody care about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and to be interested in the lots of our people is Labour Party. So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along.”

He promised to take the party to greater heights if he emerged the candidate in the primary.

In his response, the state chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the State Working Committee has accepted to allow him to run just as he promised a level playing field for all aspirants.