From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Abubakar Mustapha Danraka, a former Staff of National Hospital, Abuja, has been convicted of sodomy by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Kubwa, Abuja.

Vincent Adekoye, Media Officer, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said the conviction is the third in 2023 in FCT, and the Agency is expecting more convictions.

Danraka, a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, and Senior Special Adviser (Technical) to the Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) was, however, sentenced to life imprisonment as recommended by the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

Justice A. Akanbi-Yusuf who presided over the case which lasted for three years read the judgement on Monday to all parties involved in the case.

It was gathered that Danraka was arrested on March 27th, 2020, for defiling his neighbour who was a minor (name withheld) who lived in the same estate with him in Abuja. He was said to had lured the victim to his apartment and had anal intercourse with him after he drugged his drink.

He was charged to Court on 9th August, 2021, and was arraigned on 5th April, 2022, and he pleaded “not guilty”.

But during the trial, the prosecution team from NAPTIP sufficiently proved the charge beyond a reasonable doubt which led to the September 18th, 2023, judgment.

Reacting to the judgment, the Director General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri–Azi, hailed the judiciary for its doggedness in ensuring that justice is served under the VAPP Act.

She commend the Judiciary for its sustained collaboration, and support in the implementation of the VAPP/Law in the Country which has culminated in the landmark judgment. “This is a victory for us as a country.”

He promised that in a bid to make Nigeria a violence–free nation, in collaboration with all esteemed partners and stakeholders, NAPTIP will continue to scale efforts in ensuring more convictions and less impunity.