From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, has attributed the slow pace of socio-economic development in Nigeria to poor inclusion and usage of women in governance and other leadership positions.

She, thus, advised President Bola Tinubu’s administration to give consideration to more women in ministerial and other political appointments including Boards, assuring the President that he won’t regret the decision because the women would deliver.

Speaking at the launch of Girls’ Leadership Circle and Empower Her Programme, with the theme: “Lift her, Lift all,” in Abuja, maintained that women exclusion in leadership positions has been responsible for unacceptable underdevelopment in Nigeria.

She said: “We need to remind our entire society, especially the political class and governments that lifting a woman is lifting the world around for development. But unfortunately, 2023 elections in Nigeria did not favour women, only two women emerged Senators and 13 won into the Federal House of Representatives.

As founder of Women Leadership Institute (WLI), she expressed the commitment of the institute to the development of women, stressing that many younger girls need orientation of leadership and self esteem.

Dr. Chikwe said the Institute launched a programme recently to fullfil women’s vision of reaching out to other women and enhancing their leadership potentials, affirming the determination of the Institute to inculcate values in young girls by establishing the girls leadership circle in Secondary Schools.

She called on the Federal government to delegate women with the responsibility of distributing the palliatives promised by President Bola Tinubu.

Prof. Charity Angya, former Vice Chancellor, Benue State University and keynote speaker, in her remarks, reiterated the imperatives of women empowerment, explaining that inclusion of women in leadership would improve productivity and engender development.

She described women as caregivers whom if empowered would showcase their potentials to the fullest, thus calling on all governments at levels to galvanize policies that would empower women for national development.

Another Speaker Prof. Seth Akutson, commended the institute for championing programmes that were aimed at projecting women and girls to limelight, and urged women to continue to advocate for gender equality and empowerment for an equitable and developed society.

