From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Members of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association of Nigeria (RANAD) have endorsed the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu, a retired police chief, as the new National Security Adviser by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Publicity Secretary of the association, Captain Abdulmalik Yusuf (retired), declared that Ribadu would deploy his vast security experiences to work, insisting that his appointment would herald positive changes in the nation’s security arrangements and fight against terrorism and other challenges.

According to him, contrary to some perspectives, Ribadu”s background as a retired police officer, has in no way undermined his capacity to effectively discharge his assignment to the country,

Yusuf also disclosed that majority of ex -military officers in Nigeria were delighted over the elections of President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a pragmatic administrator , who would deal drastically with the problems of insecurity in the country.

He equally appealed to the President to revisit the plights of military retirees, saying their condition under the previous administration was unimpressively addressed. .

Specifically, he asserted that they had issues with the proper implementation of series of upward reviews of their allowances and wages.

He, for instance, recalled that a recent approval of N134 billion for military pensioners by President Buhari was not implemented as prescribed as the payment was delayed and incompletely paid.

“Two months ago, they paid us a little fraction out of it all and then continued to promise us…..Up till date, the balance of the approved debarment allowance has not been paid” he stated.

Yusuf said that they were optimistic that President Tinubu’ would give priority to their plights, adding that the present economic challenges have taken a huge toll on their members, some of whom had no other source of income to cater for their families.

He assured the president of their prayers and readiness to offer useful advices bordering on the fight against the various security challenges bedeviling the country at the moment. End