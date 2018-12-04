Tony John, Port Harcourt

A group of ex-militant leaders have warned oil companies and shipping firms operating in the Niger Delta region to keep to their pacts, or face drastic measures.

The Niger Delta ex-agitators, who came together under the name Concerned Militant Leaders (CML), said that companies like Oando Energy Services, Gac Shipping Company, Expro Tech and others operating in the region, should respect their agreement and implement them to in full before ending of this month (December).

Leader of the group, who simply gave his name as General Ben, said on Monday, via online, that they had watched the above-mentioned companies taking their silence for granted.

Ben declared that at the end of December, the group would revoke their agreement for ceasefire and surveillance on various flow stations in the oil-rich region.

He stated: “We have maintained our own side of the pact reached with Oando Energy Services, Gac Shipping Company, Expro Tech and all other companies that operate in Niger Delta Areas.

“If they fail to comply with us this December, we are going to carry out the action by bombing there operational area. We have been enduring for over many years with this particular companies mentioned.

“To them, it seems we are not serious. Or may be, they are taking our ceasefire as cowardice. At the end of December, every pact we entered with them, which has benefited them immensely, will be cancelled.

“We have watched them all these years, and they are too slow to implement our agreement. We cannot take it any longer. They know how it is whenever we are on duty”, Leader of the group warned.

The group described as ‘unacceptable and flimsy excuses” given by the companies for the delay in implementing the agreement reached with them, when militants resumed operations few years ago.