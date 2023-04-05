From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the arrest of the Labour Party(LP) candidate for Owerri Municipal in Imo State,ex members of the State assembly under the umbrella of the Former Honourable Members of Imo State Assembly (FOMIHA) has warned the State government against escalating political tension in the State and release its member.

A statement signed by the chairman of the association, Ike Ibe,Innocent Onwuamenyi,secretary and Ngozi Ogbu,Public Relation Officer respectively while describing the arrest as “political abduction” advised the police not to allow itself to be used as tools in the hands of politicians.

Other part of the statement reads ” Hon Amadi who is the Owerri municipal candidate of Labour Party in the House of Assembly elections of March 18th was reportedly at INEC to collect certified copy of his results documents with which he is supposed to file his election petition.

“It is ironic that he was said to have been abducted by people in armed forces uniforms just few days to the deadline to file his election petition.

“The FOMIHA views this as a politically motivated abduction and calls on both the state government and security agencies not to take or encourage actions that will overheat the polity in the state.

“FOMIHA totally and vehemently frowns at this action. We urge security agencies to restrain themselves from being used by politicians to intimidate political opponents. FOMIHA calls for the immediate release of Hon Clinton Amadi by his abductors and the respect of his constitutional rights to pursue his matter in court”. The group stated.