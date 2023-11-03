From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal community has continued to mourn the death of constitutional lawyer and one-time Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN), who died on Sunday evening.

Speaking with the Daily Sun on his demise, a cross section of senior lawyers eulogised his virtues and contributions to the development of law and legal jurisprudence in the country.

A former Attorney General of Imo State, Chief Chukwuma-Machukwu (SAN), said: “Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN) did not die, he merely passed on. Such minds and personalities as he is and was, do not die. He lived his life for the rule of law, constitutionalism and quest for Nigerian electoral sovereignty. His numerous cerebral books and ideas shall continue to be cornerstone pillars for Nigerian voyage to true federalism. Prof Nwabueze defeated that cliche: ‘Not how long but how well.’ He lived long and eventfully well.”

Ume added: “Prof Nwabueze was an Idol of sort to me. A big eternal hole is now in my life. May his great soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

On his part, a Fellow of Ben Nwabueze Center for Constitutional Law, and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), described him as a leading African scholar on democracy, federalism and constitutionalism.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I heard the news of one of the world’s leading scholars on constitutional law and legal systems. His academic prowess towered above all else.

“Professor Nwabueze’s proclivity in producing Tomes and Magnus opus on critically important legal questions confirms his status as Africa’s leading scholar on democracy federalism and constitutionalism. His critical thinking will be very badly missed, particularly by me and colleagues at the Proffesser Ben Nwabueze Centre of Constitutional Law. My deepest condolence to his family.”

In his tribute, one of his students, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), described the late Nwabueze as “one of the best brains Nigeria has produced legally. He was a lecturer at the Enugu campus and those who pass through Enugu campus as lawyers either saw, met or heard about him. You can’t pass through Enugu campus as a lawyer and not hear about him.

“His death simply means that there is always an end where you can never continue as mortal. It reminds us that no matter how good you are, you will go back to your creator one day.

“The only blight I see in his trajectory was when he appeared in a wheel chair as counsel to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, at the tribunal in his (Atiku) petition against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

I didn’t like that, otherwise, everything about him is full of honour, integrity and decorum. If you read his books, it is prolific. His death is a terrible loss to Nigeria’s legal profession, the country and his Atani community.

“To show how down-to-earth he was, the late Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, a Nigerian highlife mestro, from Atani community mentioned him in one of his songs. It’s a way of all mortals. He is gone and God should give him a perfect rest.”

Also, a former Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Solomon Akuma (SAN), described him as a legal colossus, foremost constitutional lawyer, legal author and academic.

“Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN) is a legal colossus, foremost constitutional lawyer, legal author and academic. The sad news of the death of eminent silk is very unsettling. However, we are consoled by the fact that he was an accomplished legal luminary. While he will be sorely missed physically, his works will forever keep him in our minds. May God grant his family and legal practitioners the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” hr said.

Another senior lawyer, Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), lamented that a legend and foremost scholar has gone home. “Generations unborn will meet his works, which are very outstanding. May God repose his soul and count him among the saints Triumphant. Goodnight sir,” he said.

On his part, Chief Jubril Okutepa (SAN), described the death of Nwabueze as tragic. He said: “What a tragic news. Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN), leader of the Inner Bar, foremost constitutional lawyer, father of fathers and legal Iroko of extraordinary brain, was the leading light in the legal profession. He was an erudite scholar. He was a legal colossus. His contributions to constitutional jurisprudence and constitutionalism cannot be qualified. His name lives on. He came, saw and conquered. He lived a fulfilled life. Rest in peace erudite Prof.”

In his tribute, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), described the late Nwabueze as “A great constitutional Iroko tree. “Prof Ben Nwabueze SAN was the father of constitutionalism in Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, and published the highest number of books on this subject. Nigeria will miss him greatly, as well as the legal profession and the academic community.

“He was a courageous intellectual, and I respect him for his principled stand of honour on matters of electoral integrity and justice in Nigeria.

He said: “He will continue to live in our hearts through his immense contributions to constitutional development in this country. The late legal luminary began his academic pursuit at the CMS Central School Atani, from 1938 – 1945; C.M.S Central School, Onitsha (formerly, African College), 1947 – 1950.

“He later went to London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, 1956 – 1961, and School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, 1961 – 1962. From 1962–1965, he was Senior Lecturer at Holborn College of Law, London, and Senior Lecturer, University of Nigeria Nsukka, between 1967 – 1970. In 1971, he was Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Zambia and Director, Law Practice Institute, Zambia, 1973 – 1975.

“He earned his Doctor of Laws (LL.D) at the University of London in 1978, based on his three outstanding books–Constitutionalism, Presidentialism, and Judicialism, thus entering the record books as the second (since the death of Dr. T.O. Elias), and the only Nigerian and African holder of a higher doctorate degree in Law by published works.

“Prof. Nwabueze is also the first academic lawyer to be made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1978 strictly on the basis of his published works. He was a member of the Senate of the Universities of Lagos, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Haile Selassie in Ethiopia, Lesotho, Botswana, and Swaziland between 1971 – 1978. He was appointed the University Assessor for Academic Appointments, Universities of Ghana, Lagos, Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and Jos between 1978 – 1979.

“Prof. Nwabueze is the proud author of over 30 books and treatises with an average extent of 400 pages. He has written over 200 articles in academic journals and given more than 100 keynotes addresses at local and international conferences. He was appointed to Professorial Chairs in the following Universities; Zambia, 1970 – 75; Ahmadu Bello university, Zaria, 1974; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1975 – 76; Anambra State University of Technology; Nnamdi Azikiwe university, Awka 1989 – 1983 (visiting).

“Prof. Ben Nwabueze is also a strong advocate for the Igbo cause. He, alongside other prominent Igbo sons, like Akanu Ibiam, M.I. Okpara, K.O. Mbadiwe, Chief Ugochukwu, P.N. Okigbo and Udoji, co-founded Ohaneze Ndigbo in 1976. He served as Secretary – General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo between 1978 to 2004, in which capacity he transformed the body into a formidable, highly regarded non-partisan pan Igbo pressure group.

“The late professor of law is a recipient of several chieftaincy titles, and the Nigerian Order of Merit. In 2019, he played a crucial role as a member of the election petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party against former President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection, but lost the legal duel.”