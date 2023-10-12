• Properties traced to Lagos Cross River, Abuja

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Less than six months after former President Muhammadu Buhari left office, ministers who served in his government are currently facing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigations.

Former governors who also exited office on May 29th, 2023 and lost their constitutional immunity, are not left out in the ongoing detailed investigations, recovery and possible prosecution by the country’s leading anti-graft agency, the EFCC.

Since the disgraceful exit of Abdulrasheed Bawa, Abdulkarim Chukkol has been the chairman of the agency in an acting capacity.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, made the disclosure during a media interaction with select journalists in Lagos.

Sources told Daily Sun that the agency received a series of petitions against several public officials, some of them former governors, former ministers, and some Ministry officials.

The source said investigations are ongoing on those petitions and details of their involvement investigations will soon be made public soon.

For instance, Daily Sun gathered that

Three different cases, the Commission has so far recovered over N27 billion and another $19,084,419.33.

The source said the funds were recovered from former governors and a top minister, who diverted funds already earmarked for developmental project.

The source said officials of the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security, Power were actively involved in the financial sleaze.

The source: “Investigations are ongoing in respect of monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministries of Power and Agriculture.

“Its a case of procurement fraud actually. Funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects are diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators.

“For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered. The houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Cross Rivers State.”

The EFCC, in collaboration with partners, recently made a case a robust, globally-acceptable legislation to tackle the issue of unexplained wealth in Nigeria.

A statement jointly released had read? “There is an urgent need to enact a legislation to address the issue of possession of unexplained wealth or assets.

“In Nigeria, the issue of unexplained wealth has long been a cause of worry. Luxurious lives and lavish possessions that seem at odds with declared salaries have prompted inquiries regarding the sources of such wealth.

“Efforts should be made by all stakeholders to achieve full implementation of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 to ensure that persons are not allowed to benefit from the proceeds of their crime.

“The issue of a development of a comprehensive whistle blower and Witness Protection Act to aid the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases by relevant agencies, was also raised, among others.”

A bill to the effect may likely be sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the end of the year.