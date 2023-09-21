From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ex-First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan has lauded the efforts of Governor Alex Otti of among other things cleaning up of Abia State.

Mrs. Jonathan made the commendation at Umuehim Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area-country home of Governor Otti, while on courtesy visit.

Congratulating Otti on his inauguration as Governor, she commended him for starting well by cleaning up the state and freeing the streets of putrid stench, which had been the lot of the state prior to Otti’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

The former First Lady who has maternal roots from Abia, told the Governor,

“This is my home and I have come to visit my brother, my Governor in whom I’m well pleased. He’s my mentor. When I was in government, he supported me as a brother. I have come to share experience with him and to tell him congratulations, well done.

“Abia is our home. Any time, any day he calls me, I will be there for him. He is doing very, very well. He started well and I know he will end well.”

Eulogizing Otti further, Mrs. Jonathan said, “You can see that there is no dirt again in Abia State. You can see in all the roads, are works going on. You can drive around and and there is no dirt, no smell anywhere, you can breathe fresh air. That’s why I’m here to tell him, congratulations.”

Responding, Governor Otti thanked the former First Lady for visiting and sharing her experience in government with him.

“I want to thank her for this visit and for the very kind words. We have just started and the sky is not even our limit. I’m very happy that she found time to visit with me. My prayer is that God will continue to keep her, her family and her husband,” the Governor prayed.