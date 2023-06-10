From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has commended the efforts of Nigerians Unite For Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS) Organisation, which culminated in victory in the last general elections, describing its leaders and members as “unsung heroes”.

Aliyu made the remark in a keynote address in Abuja, on Friday evening, at the launch of NUFTS compendium, a document highlighting various activities of the organisation in the 2023 general elections.

The ex-Minister who is the grand matron of the organisation and convener, said the tireless efforts of the leadership and members of NUFTS made a lasting impact on countless lives, inspiring hope, and igniting the flame of progress,

She said that NUFTS exemplified compassion and solidarity by distributing essential resources to communities in need, ranging from food items to cash and other palliatives, and also offered a lifeline to those facing the challenges of poverty and adversity.

“Driven by an unwavering belief in the power of education, NUFTS embarked on the noble mission to support the academic endeavors of students from less privileged backgrounds. By providing educational support, NUFTS unlocked the doors of opportunity for those who may have otherwise been left behind.

“Our dedication to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation is a testament to the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to build a brighter future for our nation.

“NUFTS members are unsung heroes who embody the values of compassion, unity, and progress. They are the embodiment of change and the catalysts for a brighter future,” she said.

Aliyu further expressed gratitude to the organisation for extending its impact beyond the realms of politics, urging them to continue in their good deeds even in the post-election era.

In his remarks, the Secretary-general of NUFTS, Mr. Abdul Agbadi, thanked the ex Minister for her unflinching support towards achieving the set goals of the organisation.