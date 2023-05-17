From Fred Itua, Abuja

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has rejected an invitation extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to respond to some allegations of corruption against him.

Instead, Fayemi told the Commission that he will be busy at the slated date. He asked for another date when he’ll be available.

The former governor was summoned by the EFCC in a letter dated May 12 to appear before the head of its zonal command office in Kwara, in northern Nigeria, to respond to inquiries on possible money laundering activities.

The EFCC requested that Mr Fayemi appears before it on May 18 in a letter sent by its zone commander, Micheal Nzekwe.

The letter dated May 12, reads: “The commission is investigating a case of money laundering in which the need to seek certain clarifications from you has become imperative.

“In view of this, you’re kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Economic Governance section. Thursday, May 18, 2023. No. 10 Oko close, off station road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State. Time: 10: 00 hours.”

In a follow-up letter through his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, dated May 15, the ex-governor said he is one of the organisers and reviewer of one of the books published in Buhari’s honour.

“Our client is in receipt of your letter of invitation dated 12th May 2023 for an appointment on Thursday, 18th of May, 2023.

“Our client is engaged on the 18th day of May 2023 as he is preparing for a public presentation and launching of two new books in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, titled: ‘State of Repair: How President Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria For Good’ by Anthony Goldman and ‘The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’ by Abu Ibrahim slated for 19th May 2023 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja by 10:00 a.m.

“Our client is one of the organisers of the programme and will review one of the books. Our client has also committed himself to other programs between May 19, 2023, and May 24, 2023, before he received your invitation. We regret to inform you that our client will not be able to honour your invitation on the 18th of May 2023 against the backdrop of the foregoing Information,” he said.