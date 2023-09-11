From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) Frank Okiye has eulogised the sterling quality of Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, describing him as a rare gem and a blessing to humanity.

He said this while extending his heartfelt felicitation to the Esama at his 89th birthday ceremony held in Benin City.

Okiye said that the Esama has impacted positively on the lives of many Nigerians through his numerous investments that have provided jobs to several individuals in the country.

According to the former Speaker “Sir, on the occasion of your 89th birthday anniversary, I wish to extol your uncommon leadership qualities and exploits on this mother earth and pray that God Almighty will grant you many more years of service to Edo state, Nigerians and humanity.

“In view of your towering contributions to the development of humanity which is locally and globally acclaimed, I pray God to grant you more years in sound health as we continue to tap from your uncommon wisdom and philanthropic dispositions.

“Your Excellency, 89 looks good on you. It has become a phenomenon where your birthday anniversary is one landmark event which highlights your pioneering contributions to the country’s economic development.

“Worthy of note is your achievement as the first Nigerian to own an airline, and establish a private university, among other outstanding accomplishments in philanthropy, politics and public service, and education, which has created empowerment opportunities for Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religious belief.

“Happy birthday to a rare gem, a detribalised Nigerian an uncommon gift to humanity, a trailblazer and a role model”,

He prayed that God would grant him a long life for him to continue his good works for humanity.