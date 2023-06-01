By Wilson Okereke

A member of the defunct Ebubeagu Security Network, now christened Neighbourhood Watch in Ebonyi State, whose name was not given has been nabbed for theft alongside five others.

They were rounded up by operatives led by the State Commander of the Ebonyi internal security outfit, Mr Nnanna Ujor, for alleged stealing and other various illegal activities at Hausa Quarters, Abakaliki.

Ujor told newsmen that the leader of the miscreants was once engaged by his office under probation but after it was discovered that the man was not fit for the job due to dishonesty in every aspect of his life, the proposed appointment was terminated but surprisingly the same person went out and recruited other like minds who joined him in committing vandalism and other unlawful activities.

It was gathered that the members of the syndicate which specialised in stealing electrical cables, solar light items, burglary and motorcycle snatching, were harboured by one Mr Oroke who hails from Amagu Izzi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but living in Hausa Quarters where they usually took off for their operations until luck ran out on them.

“When the leader of the gang came to my office in search of a job, the man was engaged for trial but after so many gross misconducts were recorded about him alongside poor performances, he was disengaged perhaps because of the disappointment, he went into stealing with other rogues as his means of livelihood,” he the commander said.

He added that his men swung into action immediately after they got the information by storming an uncompleted building at the Hausa Quarters axis in the Abakaliki metropolis where six of the miscreants were arrested.

Ujor alleged that the people were responsible for handset snatching, stealing of iron rods at some construction sites and other nefarious activities within Abakaliki and its environs before they were apprehended.

In a related development, Ujor frowned at the level of vandalism at the Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo International Airport Road, Onueke, involving solar lights and other government facilities. He disclosed that the items had been recovered from the buyers, warning other criminals to leave for other areas as Ebonyi was no longer safe for them.