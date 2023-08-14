…Go spiritual against banana peels for Ganduje

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Forum of former Deputy Governors in Nigeria has made passionate appeal to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to facilitate their inclusion and recognition as members of statutory apex organ of the ruling party, the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Former Deputy Governor in Abia State and Chairman of the Forum, Chris Alozie Akomas, made the request on Monday when he led a deletion of members on a solidarity visit on the former Kano State Governor, and party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Akomas stressed that the former Deputy Governors have capacity, expertise and experience that the ruling party can benefit from.

His words; “It bothers us that deputy governors are not members of the NEC with all the experiences we carry. We hope that will be redressed. We appeal for our inclusion in the committee.”

The team also went spiritual in praying against banana peels for the new APC chairman to have a seamless administration as chairman of the ruling party.

“We are here to congratulate you for coming to office as national chairman. We pray to God to take away the banana peels, because we know the enormous responsibilities that go with the office of national chairman of the party, not to talk from the ruling party.

“The forum is bipartisan, and we remain focused on one thing: the unity and stability of the nation, and above all, the general good,” he said.

In his remarks, the APC national chairman who incidentally was former Deputy Governor in Kano state under Rabiu Kwankwaso-led administration, said having occupied the office, he was aware of the challenges and difficulties facing deputy governors.

“There is no doubt the position of the deputy governor is the most controversial position in governance. Not only in Nigeria but all over the world. Except in some nations where some of the governors contest on his own party. The Deputy Governor can contest in another party, win the election and they work together.

“In Nigeria, it has to be the same ticket. The position of the Deputy Governor as I always say is the most controversial position. That is why God has no Deputy. Everybody is a servant. It is a no go area. But we as humans, the constitution has to provide for it as a spare tyre . And we all know the importance of a spare tyre. If you don’t need it when you are normal, then you will need it, when you are in trouble,” he said.