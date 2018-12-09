Mother of the deceased student, Mrs. Ogege, had thanked Macaulay for the visit and extended the commendation to members of Isoko nation…

Former Secretary to the Government of Delta State, Ovuozourie Macaulay, has awarded a university scholarship to Onothoghene Ogene, younger sister of the 300-level student of Mass Communication at Delta State University (DELSU), Elozino, who was gruesomely murdered for money ritual by suspected Yahoo Plus Boys last month.

Besides, Macaulay promised effective legal representation for the deceased during the prosecution of the suspects already arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

Macaulay who made the promise during a condolence visit to the bereaved family, said the death of Elozino had finally exposed the menace of ritual killing for what it is.

According to him, the Elozino affair is God’s way of exposing the wicked, stressing the need for the family to find solace in the sanity the deceased had brought to the society.

“The menace has finally been seen for what it is. No murder is acceptable. However, I’m most concerned because Elozino was a virtuous girl. She was not picked at a club or party.

“There is more to the death of Elo. Your consolation should be that she was used by God to fulfill this mission. God has used her to expose the wicked. You must be strong for the family to take care of Elozino’s siblings. Our lawyers are already on it. We shall see to the end of it.”

Mother of the deceased student, Mrs. Ogege, had thanked Macaulay for the visit and extended the commendation to members of Isoko nation for their unity and commitment to justice for her late daughter.

She said the death of Elozino had better unified Isoko nation, stressing the need for Isoko to sustain that unity.

“I need your prayers. I thank Isoko nation and all stakeholders who picked interest on the matter. Isoko has shown me love. Elozino’s death has brought relative unity to Isoko; please let’s build on it. We must not rest on our oars to blurt out this evil.

“This is the first time I’m laughing since the death of Elozino. I almost died this morning.

“The former police commissioner, Mustapha, who is now on transfer, has assured me of his support. He said the new commissioner would take over from where he stopped,” she stated.