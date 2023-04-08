From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An ex-convict, Yusuf Abdulsalam, has been arrested by Osun State Police Command while attempting to kill his boss after returning from prison.

It was gathered that the suspect had been convicted and jailed for stealing his employer’s phone accessories worth N1.5 million in November 2021.

Yusuf who was said to be a night guard in Ikirun the Headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government, reportedly confessed to the crime, hence his conviction.

However, after serving the jail term, he was arrested at the residence of his former boss where he had allegedly scaled the fence and attempted to kill her.

His boss who identified herself as Abimbola said, “Yusuf jumped inside my house at the Odo-Ofin area of Ikirun around 8:30 pm, some people who were returning from the mosque saw him, and they raised alarm. I called the hunters who helped to arrest him. They found one cutlass, three knives, and many charms on him. He was handed over to the police in Ikirun.”

The spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest.

She said, “Investigation is ongoing over the incident. He would be re-arraigned before the court after our investigation is completed.”