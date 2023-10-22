From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State Commissioner of Business, Trade and Cooperatives, Hon. Afie Braimoh has signed a Vendor’s Agreement with a consortium of US-based companies on retail and trade business.

She said that the agreement will enable her to coordinate the processes culminating in the display of Made-in-Nigeria products on the shelves of reputable American super chain stores such as the Walmart, USA Brick, Mortar Stores, and Walmart online.

Braimoh said this is, indeed, a rare opportunity for Made-in-Nigeria products to compete for the buyer’s attention on an almost equal pedestal with those from other countries.

Hon. Braimoh is listed among the top exhibitors to feature in this year’s Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) Fair in Houston, USA.

She is also be exploring for top products at FITCC to kick off the Made in Nigeria vendor relationship.

Besides being a speaker at the FITCC expo, she is also among the top exhibitors who will likely dazzle the fair attendees with the display of her popular SACfruits@ brand.

The SACfruits® brand from a Nutritious Food snacks company, started as a dried fruit company and later grew into a company entirely devoted to the production of a variety of wholesomely nutritious food snacks capable of bringing out the frill and thrill in the snacking consumers

Staying true to its course by locally sourcing its raw materials whilst aiming for the global market, the company won several laurels and became a household brand.

The SACfruits ® brand won an award at the Afristar Awards held in South Africa.

According to her, the South Africa award served as the tonic that resulted in her finding creative ways to assisting other Made-in-Nigeria products to enjoy global visibility and patronage

The former Commissioner maintained that the agreement will open up trade for African products in South America and the Caribbean that invoices brokers and also other US chain stores.

She added that it is a full-package deal that commences next month, just in time for Thanksgiving Day and the Christmas shopping season

She added that she is also in discussions on the establishment of the “Last Mile” Africa Hub which covers the East Coast of the US, and Miami and the West Coast, in fulfillment of the partnership with Ancestral House Global, a digital platform connecting African producers with the rest of the global economy especially the North America