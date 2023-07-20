From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukut Buratai (retd), has identified porous borders, poverty, unemployment, greed and the pursuit of personal gain, leading to the proliferation of criminal networks, as some of the reasons criminality persists in the country.

Buratai, also listed absence of effective law enforcement (police), weak deterrence mechanisms and weak governance structures as contributory factors to organised crime.

He spoke at a one-day International Conference organised by the Igbinedion University in partnership with the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs, yesterday in Abuja.

The theme of the event was: ‘Organised Crime Network as Emergent Threats to National Security.’

He said: “The causes of organised crime in the Sahel, particularly in Nigeria, are undoubtedly multifaceted.

“One of the primary contributing factors is the existence of porous borders, which allows for the easy movement of criminals and illegal goods across national boundaries.

“Also, prolonged conflicts in countries like Somalia, DR Congo, Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso, and now Sudan have a direct impact on the rise of organised crimes.

“Additionally, the prevalence of poverty and unemployment within the region creates a desperate environment that can push individuals towards criminal activities as a means of survival.

“The influence of jihadist groups in the Sahel, who exploit vulnerable populations and use violence to achieve their agendas, also plays a significant role in fueling organised crime.

“Furthermore, greed and the pursuit of personal gain contribute to the proliferation of criminal networks, as individuals are enticed by the potential financial rewards.

“Lastly, the absence of effective law enforcement (police), weak deterrence mechanisms and weak governance structures further enable criminal organisations to operate with impunity.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a significant transformation in organised crime.

“One notable consequence was the exponential growth of cyber criminal activities, taking advantage of the large number of individuals compelled to operate online for work, leisure, and commerce.

“Exploiting this situation, drug traffickers resorted to innovative methods of smuggling their illicit merchandise, discreetly hiding them within shipments of essential pandemic supplies that passed through understaffed ports.

“Furthermore, the economic hardships resulting from the implementation of anti-contagion measures made some of the world’s most vulnerable populations more susceptible to human trafficking and various forms of exploitation.”

Also, the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof Lawrence Ikechukwu, corroborated Buratai’s assertion of the pervasiveness of insecurity, adding that orgaised crimes have put serious strains on the nation’s security architecture.