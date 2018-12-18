A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshall Alex Sabundu Badeh was, on Tuesday, shot dead in Abuja. Marshal Badeh was reportedly shot dead, on Tuesday evening, by gunmen, at Gitata, along the Abuja/Keffi Road. The military has since recovered his remains, it was learnt.

Announcing his death in a couple of tweets on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said, “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defene Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, December 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sodique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”