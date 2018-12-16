Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Provost, College of Health Science, Otukpo Campus, University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Prof. Francis Aba Uba, has accused Management of University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State of allegedly planning to illegal termination of his appointment.

Prof. Uba, in a letter of lawsuit to the Chairman-in-Council University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, through his client, Barr. Arome Moses Okwori Esq, demanded for his re-instatement or initiate a lawsuit against the University.

The complaint letter titled “Unlawful termination of appointment of Prof. Francis Uba, as Provost, Collage of Helath Science, Otukpo Campus, University of Agriculture Makurdi and demand for instatement, payment of arrears of salaries and other entitlement indicated that Prof. Uba was appointed Provost in 2015 for a period of five years and the appointment terminated in September, 2018.

“Our client briefed, revealed that he was appointed as Provost, College of Health Science, Otukpo Campus University of Agriculture by a letter dated 21 February, 2015.

“The appointment was for a period of five years with effect from when he assumed duty.

“Unfortunately, his effort was met with stiff opposition and deliberate attempt by the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel I. kucha to frustrate the take off of the college.

“This effort was extended to curtailing his freedom to function, denial of his financial entitlement and other rights attached to his position and office.

“It took one year of serious intervention by council before one of our client’s accommodation bills was paid by the University.

“It took another struggle and vigorous intervention by the Council before an official car was attached to the office of our client.

“No budgetary provision was ever made for the college in the University’s annual budget, apart from the provision made for salary of our client.

“The deliberate attempt to frustrate our client ludicrously sustained and taken to the level when our client was denied his legitimate membership of the present council where important decisions with regards to the college were taken.”

Prof. Uba, who alleged that he was subjected to untold hardship, humiliation in an effort to put the collage into good shape, said he was a senior lecturer in the University of Jos before his appointment.

“Our client trivail in your Institution knew no bounds as you pierced him with the last nail in the coffin of his undeserved persecution and unlawful termination of his appointment.

“The script occasioned the issuance of a purported letter of termination dated 25 September, 2018.

“We have been sufficient briefed about the different financial entitlement of our client based on Federal Government scheme which the University Administration denied him unjustifiably before the purported termination letter.

“We are noted with dismay that in the last few months about N200,000 was inexplicably ebbing deducted from his monthly salary without notice of explanation.”

He explained that his house in Jos was invaded by some staff of the University in the name of coming to collect the official car given to him without recourse to his fundamental human right.

He vowed to drag the management of the University to court if he is not reinstated and his salary arrears and other allowance paid within 21 days of the said notice.