From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has appointed Abbas Shehu Gungura better known as Osculator as an Ex-Officio Member of the new National Executive Committee (NEC) led by Isaiah Benjamin.

Gungura’s appointment was announced by the NEC via an official letter dated July 21, 2023, signed by the Secretary General, Ikenna Okonkwo and copied to the Bauchi SWAN Chairman.

With this appointment Gungura is now a NEC, and full Council member, a position that gives him another opportunity to serve the Association in line with the responsibilities of the office as indicated in the SWAN Statute.

He is enjoined to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President and NEC by contributing his quota to the growth of the Association.

Gungura has served SWAN in various capacities in the past.

He was former SWAN Chairman, Bauchi State, Auditor at the National level, and was a SWANECO member that produced the present National EXCO led by Isaiah Benjamin in Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently. He was also a FIFA Media officer of Bauchi Sub – seat of the U- 17 FIFA World Cup, tagged Nigeria 2009.

Gungura has since accepted the appointment by formerly writing to SWAN.