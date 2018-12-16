While Fayose’s aide, Olayinka accused governor Fayemi of bringing political thugs into the church with an aim to disgrace Fayose

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Media aides of Governor Kayode Fayemi and the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, Messrs Segun Dipe and Lere Olayinka, yesterday threw caution to the wind as they exchanged invectives over the attempt to boo Fayose at the church wedding of the daughter of Ewi of Ado, Oba Adejugbe Aladesanmi, which held yesterday.

While Fayose’s aide, Olayinka accused governor Fayemi of bringing political thugs into the church with an aim to disgrace Fayose, Fayemi’s aide, Dipe said those who wanted to boo at the former governor were actually members of the PDP who were angry with him.