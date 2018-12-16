While Fayose’s aide, Olayinka accused governor Fayemi of bringing political thugs into the church with an aim to disgrace Fayose
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti
Media aides of Governor Kayode Fayemi and the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, Messrs Segun Dipe and Lere Olayinka, yesterday threw caution to the wind as they exchanged invectives over the attempt to boo Fayose at the church wedding of the daughter of Ewi of Ado, Oba Adejugbe Aladesanmi, which held yesterday.
While Fayose’s aide, Olayinka accused governor Fayemi of bringing political thugs into the church with an aim to disgrace Fayose, Fayemi’s aide, Dipe said those who wanted to boo at the former governor were actually members of the PDP who were angry with him.
Accusing Governor Fayemi of sponsoring the thugs, Olayinka said that it was funny that Fayemi’s response to the overwhelming reception Fayose received on Friday in Ikere and Ado Ekiti when he returned to the state exactly two months after he left was to arrange for miscreants to invade the house of God where the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ewi of Ado Ekiti was being held.
In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Olayinka, who thanked the Ekiti people for their continuous demonstration of love towards Fayose, said: “Rather than sending less than 15 miscreants to the house of God to boo Fayose, Fayemi should either face the reality of his rejection by the people or engage in actions that will make the people to love him.”
