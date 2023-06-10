Simon Nwachukwu Adozi, CEO of Adozillion Homes and Realty, one of Nigeria’s outstanding real estate companies, has highlighted certain issues that must be confronted to enable Lagos residents own a real estate property investment.

Simon Adozi, through Adozillion Homes and Realty, occupies foremost position of providing affordable, decent and quality housing to Nigerians and rightly so, has urged authorities over regulations to help the industry major players, who are the real estate companies.

In an interview on the sector in Nigeria, Simon Adozi disclosed discussion with the state government over the need for partnership to boost the sector and help tackle some of the challenges that are beyond the operators. The realtor also bemoaned the role of inflation in construction cost.

“We have had round table discussions with the government. If I have access to land, I can bring some kind of easy solutions. But truth is, land in Lagos is not cheap. Except you want to go further down the Epe, Ibeju Lekki Axis to be able to access cheap land”, Simon Adozi.

Continuing, Simon Adozi said, “Secondly, because of inflation, the cost of building is high. So, we are doing our best in the private development space to make sure that we understand the burden of everybody trying to access accommodation.

“It is majorly the lack of governance. We want to provide this accommodation but it has to be a partnership between us and the government to be able to see how prices can be reduced. But we are doing our best to make sure that the prices are affordable.

“What we are doing right now is a bit of the luxury space. We want to play in the mass housing space. That’s why we’re developing estates in Epe, Ibeju, etc., just to be able to cater to that market”, added Simon Adozi.

He noted that, “For the property management space, we want the government to come in, in terms of the land partnership. If I can get cheap land, I can work my way around looking for some technology to be able to deliver a housing solution. Some people build houses that don’t have to do with cement and block anymore. Some technologies can help you to build houses without you breaking the bank. But the major factor in real estate is land. And lands are owned by the government.”

Simon Adozi, who revealed how his humble beginning inspired and fueled his passion of housing for Nigerians, authored a book titled “10 DEADLY MISTAKES TO AVOID IN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS”, to guide and enlighten citizens on the essence of owning property investment.

The real estate expert has bagged several awards and recognition, including the prestigious 40-under-40 CEOs in Africa, African Youth Excellence Award, 100 most influential youths in Africa.