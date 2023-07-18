Premier League side, Everton could hand Kelechi Iheanacho an escape route by splashing the sum of £15million on the Leicester City striker.

BSNSports.com.ng gathered that the Nigerian looks set to leave Leicester City this summer. He’s now in the final 12 months of his Foxes contract and he’s been attracting growing interest from the Premier League and from overseas too.

And now Football Insider claimed that Everton has ‘registered interest’ in the ex-Manchester City man and that Leicester ‘could be forced to sell’ this summer.

The same report added that Leicester values Iheanacho between £10million and £15million.

Iheanacho has 196 Premier League appearances to his name with the bulk of those coming in a Leicester City shirt. He’s so far scored 42 goals and he’s assisted 28 more – five of those goals and five of those assists came in the 2022/23 campaign.

So far this summer, Leicester City has sold James Maddison to Spurs for £40million, with Harvey Barnes looking like he’ll be the other big money departure.

In terms of signings, Leicester announced its fourth summer signing earlier yesterday in Mads Hermansen.

Iheanacho has a very good record for Leicester and so it was always likely that he’d attract interest this summer, especially given his contract situation at King Power.

And £15million seems like a decent price, though whether or not Everton would cough up that much remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

But the Toffees have a few players that look set for summer moves and so they could potentially come into play here – young striker Tom Cannon is the one that springs to mind.