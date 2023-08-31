The future of Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi at Everton is set to be a source of intrigue over the final days of the transfer window.

The Toffees management have slammed a hefty £20m (about N19,699,111,250 billion Naira) price tag for the 27-year-old Nigerian who is a key part of the first team under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche, starting every game of the last Premier League campaign.

His versatility was a key attribute and over the last 12 months he has played in central midfield two, on the left of a three-man centre midfield and on both flanks – all after his resurgence at the club as a right wing-back during the early months of Lampard’s reign.

His future remains uncertain because negotiations over a new contract are yet to reach a conclusion despite having been opened last September.

Dyche said talks were ongoing with the player and representatives when asked by the ECHO earlier this month.

Iwobi is now the subject of interest from clubs, including Fulham, and has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Everton are reportedly only willing to listen to offers in excess of £20m for the 27-year-old. Should the interest lead to a bid, the club would be left with a decision to make. The club has been operating under financial constraints this summer and any additional income – particularly for a player who could leave for free next summer – could prove attractive.

Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell would need to consider whether any sale of the Super Eagles star would provide the resources to be more ambitious or leave a thin squad too short of cover, considering his immense versatility.