Speaking to the national press in England ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Everton manager Sean Dyche dismissed speculation linking Alex Iwobi with an imminent move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Reports emanating from the Turkish press suggested that the Super Eagles playmaker was unhappy at the Toffees and wanted to depart the club.

The reports added that the Yellow Canaries were considering signing Iwobi on loan before the close of the winter transfer market early next week.

In what has been a dismal season for Everton, the Hale End Academy product has been one of the club’s bright sparks.

Signed from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, Iwobi will enter the final year of his contract on July 1, 2023, and has been offered a new deal to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

When asked to react to reports about Iwobi being unhappy, Dyche said : “Well I have seen him today and he seems to be quite happy at the moment so I can only go on what my eyes are telling me and what my feeling is telling me.”

On the chances of Iwobi joining Fenerbahce, he replied: “It is unlikely, I would suggest”.