Everton attacker, Alex Iwobi was linked with a shock exit earlier this week. The Nigerian was linked with a move to Turkey with Fenerbahce as one of the favourites to land him on an initial loan deal.

However, a new update has emerged that will end this transfer speculation.

As per a report from Turkish media outlet, A Spor, Iwobi is unhappy at Everton and wanted to leave the club. Fenerbahce emerged as the most attractive destination for the former Arsenal man as the Turkish transfer window was open until yesterday.

The Turkish side was hoping to get the deal done before the Turkish window slams shut on March 5. The winter transfer window was extended in Turkey as the region of Gaziantep suffered an earthquake on February 6. The Turkish side is in the Europa League round of 16 and chasing the league leader, Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

The Nigerian attacker is in the final 18 months of his deal and the report claimed that the Toffees could look to sell him in the summer. However, another report from Football Insider claimed that Everton is not selling Iwobi and blocked the move for the 26 year old, who remains an important part of Sean Dyche’s team.It was claimed that the deal with Fenerbahce was at an advanced stage but Everton did not allow Iwobi to leave the club. Though it is claimed that Iwobi is unhappy at Everton, Dyche has given his response to the exit rumors claiming that he saw the Nigerian today and he seemed happy. The former Burnley boss also iterated that a transfer taking place now is highly unlikely.

The links to Fenerbahce did come as a surprise especially the part where it was claimed that Iwobi was unhappy in England.

The Nigerian has been one of the best players for the Toffees this season and has retained his importance under Dyche.

Though he has been asked to play out of position on the right flank rather than his preferred central role, Iwobi has sparkled throughout the season. He is Everton’s assist leader, has created the most number of chances and completed the most recoveries. He has been performing exceptionally well and deserves a contract extension.

His influence is crucial and there shouldn’t be an iota of doubt over selling Iwobi at this point of the season when Everton are locked in a relegation battle.