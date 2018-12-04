Women leader of Ibedu, Adiaha Douglass Ekot, said prior to the intervention by EU, UNICEF and the State, the community was noted for open defecation. Joe Effiong, Uyo Life in Ibedu community in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State can never be the same again. This is because with the assistance of the European Union (EU), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the state government, the community has finally banished the culture of open defecation, which, according to locals, used to be their only mode of toileting. Women are particularly elated, as the open defecation with its attendant risks, would henceforth be history following the provision of water scheme projects by donor agencies. READ ALSO: UNICEF certifies over 1,700 communities open defecation free zones in Katsina

Women leader of Ibedu, Obonganwan Adiaha Douglass Ekot, said prior to the intervention by EU, UNICEF and the State government under the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), the community was noted for open defecation. Ekot said as a woman, the project was dear to her heart especially as the female folks have particularly benefited from the sanitation projects. She said the gesture has improved the people’s sanitation values and hygiene in the community.

“I thank UNICEF and the government for bringing this project to our community. I am very happy because our female children are now neat. They do no longer defecate anywhere as they used to do in the past. “Because of the training UNICEF gave to us about personal hygiene, we now know how and where to take care of ourselves in order to stay clean and avoid contracting infections,” she said.