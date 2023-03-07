From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU), has expressed delight over the decision of the presidential candidates in the February 25, 2023, election and the political parties to toll the path of the rule of law.

The EU, in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Nabila Massrali, welcomed Nigerians’ commitment to democracy and the announcement of the results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

“As the process continues, the EU is encouraged that all presidential candidates and political parties are upholding the rule of law, by seeking to solve their differences through the established legal means.

“We commend the firm commitment of all political actors to the remaining electoral process, calling on the electorate for their peaceful support and to go out to cast their vote in the upcoming Governorship and State Assemblies’ elections,” the EU said.

The EU further said all stakeholders, particularly INEC, are expected to do their utmost to ensure that the elections of 11 March are delivered to the required standards and the highest expectations of the Nigerian people.

“The EU Election Observation Mission has presented its preliminary findings on the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections. It will remain in Nigeria until completion of the entire electoral process and, in due course, it will issue its final report, including its assessment and recommendations for improvements of the electoral framework,” the EU also said.