From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Council in EdoState, Hon. (Princess) Benedicta Attoh, yesterday, visited the scene of accident which occurred last Monday in Okpella to ascertain the extent of damage done and also visited the accident victims in the hospital, where she promised to offset their medical bills.

The Chairman who was visibly emotional about the incident, spent time to appreciate the medical team led by Dr. Tunde Ajie and Dr. Sylvester Asaboro for their efforts to save lives, even as she requested to know if there was any critical case among them that required relocation to other hospitals.

She also took time to interact with each of the victims in their hospital beds one after the other and encouraged them not to add the fear of medical bills to their health challenge, assuring them that Etsako East Council would take care of their bills just as she interacted with them to know the extent of their satisfaction with the medical attention given to them so far.

A team of Okpella elders led by Chief Joshua Ogene and Dr. Teunde Ajie, later led the Council Chairman on a visit to the scene of the accident where she expressed shock over the extent of damage done.

“The entire Okpella community do not have electricity as the major transformer which serves as the nucleus that feeds other transformers in the community was damaged during the accident and several electric poles were broken among others damages”, the elders told the Chairman.

In an interview after a visit to the Hospital and the accident scene, the Council Chairman, Hon. Attoh, described the damage done as huge and financially demanding.

She, therefore, called on individuals, corporate organizations, and Political leaders from Etsako East and Afemai land including the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency Hon. Sunday Anamero, an Okpella son, the Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the Niger Delta Minister who is also from the local government, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, for them to join hands with her in offsetting medical bills as well as restoring light to the Okpella community within the next few days.

Tje Chairman while expressing concern over the issue, said the restoration of electricity and the replacement of transformers and others are very urgent as many people could not go to work due to the electricity issue.

“The electrical damage has rendered many youths idle and we do not want our Okpella youths to be idle as an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”, she said.