From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group, Ethnic Minority Movement for the Support of Kaura/Jatau 2023 Campaign, has expressed appreciation for the re-election of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The appreciation was contained in a letter signed by the group’s Chairman, Mr Samuel.J. Haruna, and Secretary, Dabo Yakubu Dabs, respectively, a copy made available to journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

The group described Governor Mohammed as one of the few governors that protect the rights of minorities in the state

“The leadership of the Bauchi State Ethnic Minority Movement for the support of the Kaura/Jatau 2023 campaign wishes to profoundly express its appreciation to the entire ethnic minorities of Bauchi State for the unflinching support given to the His Excellency Senator Bala Andilkadir Mohammed and other candidates of the PDP during the last elections, ” it stated.

“This support was glaringly demonstrated by your massive turned out during such elections to cast your votes for our amiable governor and indeed his party the PDP.

“Your votes contributed remarkably towards his re-election.

“During our numerous visits to your various communities (of the ethnic minorities) cut across the length and breadth of the various Local Government Areas of the state to canvass for support for His Excellency, you repeatedly assured us that you people were going to come out en-masse to cast your votes for Kauran Bauchi during the gubernatorial election.

“We are elated to note from the results which we obtained through our agents from the various polling units cut across all the Local Government Areas of Bauchi State where you all cast your votes, showed that you had indeed kept to your promise.

“The wide margin with which you voted His Excellency is well appreciated and applauded.

“We wish to reiterate here that we are deeply indebted to you all for your demonstration of loyalty and support.

“The result of the elections is a clearly pointer to the fact that the ethnic minorities in this state can determine the outcome of an election if we all cooperate and work together towards a common cause.

“Our collectively resolved to work towards the re-emergence of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) as the Executive Governor of Bauchi State is borne out by the concrete and viable structures his administration had put forward to forge the state.”

Haruna said Governor Mohammed’s unparalleled achievements recorded in four years of his stewardship was a major factor minorities supported his re-election bid.

“As people who yearn for socio-economic and infrastructural development of the state, it becomes imperative to us as citizens of the state to give him another four year mandate to enable him consolidate on the achievements of his administration. Democratic rule has presented us with the opportunity to elect leaders to lead us who will impart positively on our lives.

“The election of Governor Bala Mohammed in 2019 made the state to benefit from his programmes and policies which formed the basis for socio-economic growth of the state.

“Thus, we can rightly assert that the people of the state are reaping the dividends of democracy which are being provided in the form of construction of roads, expansion and rehabilitation of water supply in Bauchi metropolis, youth and women empowerment, construction of Ultra Modern Bauchi Pilgrims Camp for both Christians and Muslim, construction of befitting Government House, security of lives and property amongst others.

“Now that he has been re-elected a, we call upon all our ethnic minorities of Bauchi State and indeed the entire people of Bauchi State regardless of party affiliations to give him the needed support, loyalty and cooperation to keep him focus to undertake the execution of people oriented programme and policies which he has conceived and carefully mapped out for implementation.