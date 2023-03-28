The International Criminal Court (ICC), Monday , formally acknowledged receipt of a petition written by Prof. Gideon Christian to investigate election and post-election violence in Nigeria as well as alleged incitement to ethnic hate by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Media Director of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Mark P. Dillon, Head of Information & Evidence Unit, Office of The Prosecutor for the ICC, in its acknowledged the receipt of the petition in a letter dated March 27, 2023, with reference number OTP-CR-109/23.

The letter read: “The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court acknowledges receipt of your documents/letter.

“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office. We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“Please note this acknowledgement letter does not mean an investigation has been opened, or that an investigation will be opened by the Office of the Prosecutor. As soon as a decision is reached, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you with reasons for this decision.”