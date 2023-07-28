President/CEO of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, yesterday, donated N2.5million to Miss Kamasiyochukwu Umeh for emerging the best candidate in the recently held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the country with an overall score of 360.

Umeofia also extended the cash donation to Kamasiyochukwu’s English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics teachers at her alma mata, Deeper Life Bible High School, Mowe, who all got N100,000 each.

Speaking at the event held at the Ikeja headquarters of Erisco, Umeofia lauded the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Church and proprietor of the school, Pastor W.F Kumuyi for establishing the school and setting high standards for teachers to turn out this year’s JAMB best student.

He commended the teachers for putting in their best even as he expressed appreciation to Kamasiyochukwu for working hard to be the best.

Umeofia said the cash donation was his little way of rewarding hardwork and to ensure money was not an hindrance in the furtherance of Kamasiyochukwu’s university academic pursuit.

“I congratulate you specially and I want you to remain the best. Dont allow the success to enter your head, the school has laid the best of foundation for you, and you have to continue to work harder. Remain focus and dont allow others to influence you negatively.”

Kamasiyochukwu thanked Umeofia for the cash donation and promised not to disappoint in her future academic endeavours.

She also thanked her parents and teachers for the mentorship and investments in her education which made it possible for her to record the feat.