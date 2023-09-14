By Merit Ibe

President/CEO of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, has donated N150million to Amichi Development Union to cushion the effects of biting economic challenges on the people in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State following the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Presenting the cheque to the President General of Amichi Development Union, Chief Clement Udebuani, at the weekend, Umeofia said the donation was his own little contribution for humanity and for the overall development of Amichi.

“I am doing this not because I have excess money or that I don’t know what to use the money for, rather I am doing this for the sake of humanity with a view to make Amichi great again, and I pray that more billionaires will be made in Amichi to contribute to the development of the town” he said.

On how the money will be shared, Umeofia said N110million of the said amount will be used to offset half of the money for ADU land in Amuwo Odofin Lagos State.

He equally said N20million of the money will be used to institute Erisco Youth Empowerment Initiative with a view to make the youths more productive.

“Out of the N20,000,000 each quarter in Amichi will get N5,000,000 and they are expected to form and register up to five youth cooperative societies of minimum of 10 people to be able to access the funds, but the money, to the tune of N1,000,000 for the registration of the youth cooperative society will be paid by him,” he said.

During the event, the underlisted products was distributed to the women of the four quarters of Amichi to further cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal. 600 bags of 5kg Rice; 400 Cartons of 70g Erisco Tomato paste; 15 cartons of Chicken seasoning cube 100×20 and 10 cartons of Curry seasoning cubes 100×20 all valued at over N7,500,000.00 Additionally, each of the quarter will be given N250,000.00 for logistics to cover transport for sharing of the products. he concluded that the balance of the money will be given to ADU Women Wing Lagos Branch.

The President General of ADU, Chief Cletus Udebuani in his response said he is not surprised because Chief Umeofia has consistently shown his love for the development of Amichi and appreciated him for the kind gesture and called on other wealthy Amichi sons and daughters to emulate the kind gestures of Ikuku-Oma Amichi with a view to move Amichi forward. Mrs. Rita Okolo on behalf of the women of Amichi prayed for God’s divine protection for Ikuku-Oma Amichi in all areas of his life.

In a related development, Chief Umeofia also fulfilled the component part of the gifts to ADU Women Wing, Lagos Branch by donating over N12,500,000 in cash and products at their end of year meeting in Lagos, yesterday.