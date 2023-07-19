disagrees with Lagbaja on programme outcome

urges Tinubu not to scrap Amnesty programme

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has replied former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, for asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terror gangs operating in Zamfara State and other parts of the North-west of the country.

He particularly knocked him for equating ex-agitators of the Niger Delta to “blood sucking bandits” in the north, describing the comparison as obnoxious and criminal.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the elder statesman, particularly took exception to the positions of Yerima, and the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Shiekh Ahmad Gumi, who both argued for the federal government to grant amnesty to the bandits in the northwest just as it ewe done to the Niger Delta militants.

Clark said: “My first reaction to those who compare the murderous blood sucking bandits from the northern part of the country, with the legitimate agitators from the Niger Delta, is that of pity at their ignorance on national affairs, and myopicism,” he said.

Clark who commended the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), for condemning Yerima’s advice, also regretted what he described as unfortunate statement credited to the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who suggested a second look at the Niger Delta Amnesty programme because it has created an avenue to “re-organise and launch attacks on defenceless citizens.”

According to the elder statesman, “the statement of the Chief of Army Staff comes across to me as a proposal for the scrapping of the amnesty granted to legitimate agitators for a better life and environment by the Niger Delta youths.”

Clark advised the army boss to check from his predecessors what the state of security was in the Niger Delta prior to the granting of amnesty.

“If my understanding is correct, I

seriously disagree with the Chief of Army Staff. I will rather advise him to consult through the past records of his former colleagues since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999,” he said.

The former national commissioner therefore warned against such move as he noted that it could open up a fresh crisis in the region.

According to him, while the ex-agitators had legitimate reason, the marauding bandits have no justifiable reason to fight the Nigerian state.

He outlined the gains of the Niger Delta Amnesty which he said has led to increase in the national revenue, stressing that but for the Amnesty the country’s oil production would have dipped.

He also alleged that the current criminality in the oil rich Niger Delta is orchestrated by military personnel posted to that area.

He therefore urged President Bola Tinubu not to scrap Amnesty. He also urged the president to remove the appellation of “Interim” Administrator, saying it is causing agitation amongst the Youth as it gives the impression that the programme would soon be scrapped.

Clark drew the attention of President Tinubu to the process leading to the establishment of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, recalling the strenuous efforts of stakeholders to convince the militants to lay down their arms.

“It took several efforts on our part as leaders and elders of the region to convince these children, and with apprehension too on our part, because we were not sure of our safety as the youths were prepared for the worst, therefore anything could happen.

“Our living condition in the region has worsened. The Presidential Amnesty Programme should be allowed to continue for some more time.

“Once again, I wish to advise the Federal Government to tread cautiously, except they have prepared another ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’. Wake not a sleeping lion. This is not a threat; it is a clarion call for peace,” he insisted .

Addressing the critics of the programme who he said are either ignorant or envious, Clark further remarked: “The case of the Niger Delta agitators, is quite different from the case of these murderous, blood thirsty villains, who have taken up arms against the state, using different names, whether as Boko Haram, bandits, killer herdsmen, kidnappers, etc.

“What is it they are demanding? Initially, we were told that as Boko Haram, they were against western education, they started killing, maiming, and destroying properties. Then they changed and we were told that some of them have changed to answer bandits, and all sorts of names.

“We are even told by the Government, including Mr. President himself, that they are not Nigerians.”

While noting that some of those who became bandits were brought in “to the country during the 2015 general elections, Clark added: “On the other hand, it was the dehumanization, environmental pollution, destruction of natural source of income generation, which include fishing, farming, timber work etc., exclusion from job which under natural circumstances they are qualified for, but the same Oil Companies, will rather go hinterland to recruit people that are not qualified, to do jobs such as diving, underwater welding, and boat driving. Instead of employing the community people who are naturally savvy in these fields/areas because the management staffs of these companies is from other part of the country, they are indeed responsible for bringing their own people to take over these menial jobs which should have been reserved for the catchments areas.

“Therefore, the grievances of these Niger Delta youths was and still is, against the government, and as against the exploiting International Oil Companies which have remained adamant by refusing to develop their areas of operation, but have continued to fly their people from Lagos to perform their job at the rigs in the creek, and flown back to Lagos at the end of each working day.”

Clark warned: “The attempt to equate the Niger Delta Amnesty with the northern bandits is not only criminal, but obnoxious and unconscionable.

“The whole idea of comparing the Niger Delta militants who are exposed to all kinds of diseases, illnesses and deprivations, as a result of oil exploration, with people whom we are told are not Nigerians, who enter into the country illegally, thus violating the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol, is very inhuman.

“Some Nigerians who live outside the Niger Delta, who are not affected by the pollution going on in the Niger Delta, but whose lifestyle is supported and sustained by the resources of the Niger Delta behave like the imperialists, who live by the proceeds of the colonized.

“Unfortunately, such wealthy Nigerians, particularly from other part of the country, rather than using these proceeds for the good of all by developing their region, they use it for and on themselves, for their selfish purposes, hence today, Nigeria is regarded the poorest country in the world taking over from India.

“I strongly therefore appeal to Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to be carried away by various statements by some uninformed Nigerians that the Amnesty Programme in Niger Delta has not contributed to the peace in the Niger Delta, it HAS contrary to their misgivings.

“I therefore advice Mr. President to pay special attention to the survival of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta which still has some phases, and the word “Interim” should be removed from the “Administrator” because the impression being given by our people is that the interim is there because the Federal government want to scrap the Programme.

“The Amnesty Programme should not be confused by the massive oil theft being carried out by some elitist Nigerians in collaboration with some security agents which came to the open in 2005 when the scandalous arrest of the Russian MT African Pride by Admiral Bob Manuel that led to the trial of three Admirals, Rear Admiral Francis Agbiti, Rear Admiral Samuel Kolawole and Rear Admiral Antonio Bob-Manuel, and the other two Admirals were found guilty and Admiral Bob-Manuel was exonerated.

“Meanwhile, I sincerely appeal to our youths to remain patient and not to do anything to affect the smooth operation of the oil companies while we continue to fight for our right legitimately.

“Finally, may I remind Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the people of Nigeria that it is only in Nigeria that the oil producing communities are among the poorest, whereas, in other part of the world including USA, the oil producing states like California, Texas etc are among the wealthiest state in America, but here in Nigeria, the oil producing areas are being oppressed, dehumanize. Enough is enough!”