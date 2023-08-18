In continuation of the teams preparatory programme to get Enyimba FC players in good shape ahead of the four competitions the team is involved in this season, the People’s Elephant will take part in the 5th edition of the TICO/SELECT Preseason tournament.

The preseason competition powered by the new Enyimba FC Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme “International” will be hosted in Uyo, the Capital City of Akwa Ibom State from August 29th, 2023 – September 3rd, 2023 and will feature 7 NPFL sides including Champions, Enyimba FC among others as the teams continue to get ready for the 2023/24 Season.

The seven Nigerian elite club sides will be joined by 3 NNL sides as the participating teams will be split into two groups comprising Group A; Enyimba FC, Heartland FC, Bayelsa United, Coal City FC and Apex Krane FC while Group B comprises of; Rivers United FC, Rangers Int’l FC, Akwa United, Abia Warriors FC and FC One Rocket FC.

The ex Super Eagles player who defied playing for the Polish national team because of his live for Nigeria while playing professional football in Poland along side Emmanuel Olisadebe said the TICO/SELECT Preseason tournament is one of his own way if giving back to the league that nurtured him when he was still finding his feat noting that in Europe such preseason tournaments are used by the club’s to fine tune their team as well as test their new acquisitions and that in this 5th edition there will be new innovations to spice the tournament to bring healthy rivalry among the teams.