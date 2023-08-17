Enyimba Football Club of Aba has announced Stake.com – the world’s leading cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook – as its primary shirt sponsor.

The multi-year partnership will see the Stake logo featured prominently on Enyimba’s jerseys, digital platforms and across the Enyimba Stadium. It will also feature on hospitality, ticketing and other marketing rights.

Enyimba’s chairman and FIFA ambassador, Kanu Nwankwo, expressed his excitement about the deal, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Stake.com as our new shirt sponsor. This is a historic moment for Enyimba, as we join forces with a global brand that shares our vision and values. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting relationship that will benefit both parties and our fans.”

Stake.com’s Akhil Sarin, Director of Acquisition, also commented on the partnership, saying: “We are proud to partner with Enyimba, the Nigerian champions and one of the most successful and popular football clubs in Africa. We are impressed by Enyimba’s achievements and ambitions, and we are confident that together we can reach new heights and create memorable experiences for our customers and supporters.”

The partnership with Enyimba represents a further expansion of Stake’s sports partnership portfolio as Everton’s Main Partner, the UFC’s Official Partner, as well as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake’s Official Co-Title Partner.

Stake.com also has a huge portfolio of recognizable global ambassadors with global superstar Drake, UFC champion Israel Adesanya and Argentina legend Sergio Aguero, collectively forming a diverse portfolio of partners.