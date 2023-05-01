From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Nigerian High Commissioner to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Maldives and Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammed Bello Abioye has called on Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations to give the incoming administration of the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu maximum support.

Abioye who said Tinubu is well prepared for the job and up to the task, however said he needs the support of all to take Nigeria to a more greater heights.

The envoy during a video conference interview with newsmen hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for laying a solid foundation for Tinubu to build upon.

He expressed the confidence in the ability of Tinubu to make life abundant for the lNigerian masses, recalling how he made the Lagos envy of other states of the federation during his time as the governor of the state.

On his stewardship in Pakistan, Abioye said,” Nigeria and Pakistan enjoy very cordial relationship diplomatically, politically and economically and we have been building on that.”

The envoy said the Nigeria embassy has opened talks with the Pakistani government on some areas of collaborative effort and partnership to move the present level of trade volume between the two countries up.

” Areas where Nigeria can collaborate with Pakistan include education, agriculture, pharmaceutical, security, real estate, information technology and textiles. I recall that some 30 years ago, we used to have Pakistani coming to teach in Nigerian schools. Pakistan also have a robust textile industry which Nigeria can learn from,” Abioye stated.

On the issue of security in Pakistan, the envoy said: ” Contrary to the widely held opinion, Pakistan is peaceful. Though we cannot rule out commission of certain crimes as applicable to any country in the World, we live in peace in Pakistan. They are very good in term of monitoring people’s movement and quickly nib crime in the bud. Pakistan is not a bad place to live. The infrastructure here is also very good.”

He commended the federal government for its quick intervention in evacuating Nigerians from Sudan, saying ,” the government has done very well.”