From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Workers in Enugu State on Wednesday joined the nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The NLC and other civil society groups gathered at the New Market Office of the Enugu NLC where the protest took off early on Wednesday.

Security agents were seen guarding the protesters who are peacefully marching the streets.

The protesters were seen marching through the New Market Roundabout, to FRCN, the State Secretariat, Okpara Avenue, CBN road etc.

The NLC Chairman, Fabian Nwigbo while addressing the workers said, “If the government does not do the needful, the organised labour will take more concrete steps to embark on industrial action.”

The protesters are currently marching to the Enugu State Government House where they are expected to table their grievances to the state Governor, Barr Peter Mbah.